Nick Saban ranks high on Fortune World’s Greatest Leaders list





It’s rare for Nick Saban to find himself outside the top 10 in any rankings, but the Alabama coach can’t be too upset with his spot at No. 11 on Fortune’s list of the World’s Greatest Leaders.

Saban, who is the highest rated sports figure on the list with the only other selection being Steph Curry and Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors together at No. 15. Saban, of course, is coming off of his fifth national championship season as a coach, his fourth at Alabama, and has built the Crimson Tide program into one of the greatest college football dynasties of all time.

In detailing why Saban was selected as the 11th best leader in the world,Fortune assistant editor Brian O’Keefe references Saban’s famed “Process” and also notes the coach’s ability to communicate his message to players using a metaphor that is sure to make the NCAA cringe. MORE…